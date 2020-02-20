Fergus M. Bordewich: ‘Congress at War’

When 7 p.m. Wednesday • Where St. Louis County Library, 1640 South Lindbergh Boulevard • How much Free • More info slcl.org
Republican reformers in Congress haven’t gotten enough credit for winning the Civil War, according to Fergus M. Bordewich, who argues that they pushed President Abraham Lincoln to emancipate slaves and made important changes to the country’s financial system. Fans of Lincoln may not be convinced, but Publishers Weekly sums up the book: “Bordewich offers a unique and colorful perspective on the Civil War, and regularly manages to make congressional minutiae entertaining. Readers seeking fresh insight into the era will be satisfied.” By Jane Henderson