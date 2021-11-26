 Skip to main content
Ferguson Christmas House Tour
When 3-7 p.m. Dec. 12 • Where Ferguson • How much $20 • More info www.btcparish.org, 314- 524-0500

Seven decorated homes will be open for tours for this event, which benefits Blessed Teresa of Calcutta Catholic School.

