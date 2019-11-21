When Festival is 4-8:30 p.m. Saturday; rink opens noon-8 p.m. Saturday • Where Kiener Plaza, 500 Chestnut Street • How much Free • More info christmasinstlouis.com
The holiday season in St. Louis officially starts when the Salvation Army Tree of Lights is aglow downtown. Enjoy a variety of festive entertainment, including a performance by “The Voice” singer Kennedy Holmes of Florissant, giant board games, holiday food samples, free skate rental and a fireworks finale. This year’s edition of Winterfest (Fridays-Sundays through Jan. 26) is the longest yet; it will coincide with NHL All-Star Weekend in St. Louis at the end of January. By Valerie Schremp Hahn