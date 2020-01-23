Fete de Glace
Fete de Glace Ice Carving Competition in St. Charles

A view from the second floor of Tony's on Main Street during the Fete de Glace Ice Carving Competition in St. Charles on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

 

When Noon-5 p.m. Saturday • Where 100 and 200 blocks of North Main Street, St. Charles • How much Free • More info discoverstcharles.com/events

Watch as ice carvers fill two blocks of North Main Street in St. Charles. With chainsaws, chisels, grinders, knives, hot irons and cold spray, artists will sculpt 260-pound blocks of ice into sparkling creations. To watch the sculptures develop, plan to stay for a few hours. Keep warm by huddling around outdoor fire pits or by wandering between open shops and restaurants. By Cole Sawyer

 

