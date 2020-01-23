Fete de Glace

When Noon-5 p.m. Saturday • Where 100 and 200 blocks of North Main Street, St. Charles • How much Free • More info discoverstcharles.com/events
Watch as ice carvers fill two blocks of North Main Street in St. Charles. With chainsaws, chisels, grinders, knives, hot irons and cold spray, artists will sculpt 260-pound blocks of ice into sparkling creations. To watch the sculptures develop, plan to stay for a few hours. Keep warm by huddling around outdoor fire pits or by wandering between open shops and restaurants. By Cole Sawyer