Fick, Jr. Henry A. 95, entered into rest March 6, 2023. Beloved husband of the late Lucille (nee Smythe) Fick; father of Terry (Pat) Rhodes, and Donna (Larry) Mertz; grandfather of Clayton (Aimee) Mertz, and Jacob (Courtney) Mertz. Services: Visitation Sun., 3/12, 4-8 pm and Services Mon. 3/13, 10:30 am at John L. Ziegenhein & Sons, 4830 Lemay Ferry Rd., St. Louis 63129 Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.