Fidelity's Edward C 'Ned' Johnson III, who built fund giant, dies at 91

BOSTON — Edward C. “Ned” Johnson III, an American billionaire investor and philanthropist who as chairman of Fidelity Investments propelled the family business to a dominant place in finance for decades, died on Wednesday at age 91, the company said.

Johnson “died peacefully, surrounded by his loving family,” Fidelity said in a press release. A representative added Johnson died of natural causes.

Johnson led the Boston-based company founded by his father for nearly 40 years before passing the chairman’s title to his daughter Abigail Johnson in 2016.

On his watch Fidelity transformed personal investing through the use of new technologies like telephone services and by promoting famous fund managers like Peter Lynch, the former manager of Magellan Fund.

In later years, Fidelity’s actively managed funds lost ground to cheaper passive products from rivals like BlackRock Inc. Fidelity still ran $4.5 trillion across all its managed investment products as of its latest shareholder letter for 2021.

Wary of public attention, Ned Johnson rarely gave speeches and shunned media appearances even as his company came to wield huge influence as a major shareholder in many top U.S. corporations.

“We’re just a simple family business,” he said at a luncheon in Boston in 2007, dismissing yet another interview request.

Yet, he gave away millions of dollars to charities both in his native Massachusetts and worldwide. Friends described Johnson as demanding of others and of himself.

A tennis enthusiast and noted collector of antiques and art, Johnson filled Fidelity’s stately Boston buildings with Asian prints and sculptures and preached internally the Japanese management philosophy of Kaizen, or continuous improvement.

Johnson was born on June 29, 1930, and graduated from Harvard University in 1954. Three years later, he joined as a research analyst at Fidelity, created in 1946 by his father, trust lawyer Edward Johnson II.

The younger Johnson soon made his mark picking stocks and by 1965 was put in charge of Fidelity’s then-flagship Magellan fund where his returns beat more famous managers who followed.

He took over Fidelity in 1972, coming up with the idea of letting investors write checks on money market accounts.

Coupled with heavy investments in telephone call centers and online trading services, the strategy positioned Fidelity as the dominant money manager during the stock market booms of the 1980s and 1990s.

Fidelity’s private structure gave Johnson the freedom to replace top executives at will and to make unorthodox investments like in the low-margin payroll business, which helped Fidelity gain company retirement accounts.

Under private ownership Fidelity emerged stronger than most rivals from the financial crisis that began in 2007. In the company’s annual report at the start of 2009, Johnson unloaded on fellow financial executives whose conduct, he wrote, was “laced with toxic investment waste and the casual use of other people’s money.”

Lynch, the storied later manager of Magellan, put his boss on the same level as Apple Inc creator Steve Jobs. Johnson, Lynch said, “Did everything possible to make Steve Jobs look like he’s asleep.”