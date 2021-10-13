Field staff

Hitting coach Jeff Albert took heat when the Cardinals weren’t hitting. Pitching coach Mike Maddux took heat when the hurlers couldn’t throw strikes. But ultimately young veterans Tyler O’Neill, Harrison Bader, Dylan Carlson and Sosa all finished well to change the fan perspective on Albert. Also, Albert oversaw the overall organizational batting instruction which delivered great results from key prospects.

It took wholesale staff changes to straighten out the pitching, but Maddux deserves some credit for helping Happ and Lester pitch better than they did in Minnesota and Washington, respectively. And how about the jobs that McFarland and Garcia did coming off baseball’s scrap pile? That was impressive.