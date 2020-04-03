Final ride

BO: Is this the last wagon scene ever? I hope so.

GH: That wagon ride earlier was quite a fake-out.

BO: Christi and Billy Sr. stop at the lake and talk more about the doomed brewery. Billy again brings up the deer beer servers and now pitches something he calls a “Clydesdale experience,” where people would pull a wagon.

GH: Christi nods dismissively.

BO: I can’t with any of this.

GH: Billy declares that it’s hot enough to go for a swim. Most of his lines have just been commentary on the weather. He hops off the wagon, strips off his shirt and throws himself into the gross, swampy part of the lake.

He invites Christi to join him, but she wisely declines. While Billy laughs and splashes, a bizarre sequence of footage makes it seem as though Christi drives the wagon away without him. I watched this ending about a dozen times, and it’s pretty clear that Billy Sr. was digitally erased from the wagon.

BO: I have no energy left, but it feels like we should offer some kind of parting thoughts.

GH: Our own wagon ride, if you will.

BO: The Busch family certainly has a massive legacy in St. Louis, and I can see how being a member of that family would have its benefits and its pitfalls. But “The Busch Family Brewed” didn’t shine a light on what that experience is like. And aside from highlighting some great locations in the area, it had little benefit for the Busches or the viewers.