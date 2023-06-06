Fink, Marilyn Rose (nee Kaibel) of Overland, MO. Jan. 17, 1933 June 3, 2023. Services: at SHEPARD FUNERAL CHAPEL, 9255 Natural Bridge Rd. at I-170 (314-426-6000), Visitation Thurs., 4-7 pm; Salon service Thurs., 7 pm; Funeral service, Fri. 10 am. More details at www.ShepardFuneralChapel.com
Fink, Marilyn Rose
