When Feb. 11-27; performance times vary • Where Washington University’s A.E. Hotchner Studio Theatre, 6465 Forsyth Boulevard • How much $15-$50; proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required • More info theblackrep.org

Andrea Frye directs the Black Rep production of "Fireflies," playwright Donja R. Love's drama set in the South during the civil rights movement. The play was produced by New York's Atlantic Theater Company in 2018. By Calvin Wilson