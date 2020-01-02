First Friday: 'Star Wars'

When 6-10 p.m. Friday • Where St. Louis Science Center, 5050 Oakland Avenue • How much Free activities; $11.95 screenings • More info slsc.org
January's First Friday event at the St. Louis Science Center is a celebration of all things "Star Wars," featuring discounted screenings (4 and 10 p.m.) of "The Rise of Skywalker" in the newly renovated Omnimax Theater. Interactive, intergalactic experiences will be set up all around the museum: Check out props from the "Star Wars" movies, pose for photos in familiar settings with favorite characters, watch a lightsaber combat demonstration, learn how the Death Star works and more. Costumes are encouraged, but check the event website for guidelines on weapons and masks. By Gabe Hartwig