FIRST TEAM

P: Taylor Brown, junior, Washington Righthander compiled 20-2 mark with a 1.12 ERA. Fanned 253 in 125 innings. Struck out 21 in a seven-inning win over Summit on Sept. 13. Whiffed 10 or more batters in 15 of 23 starts. Owns school record for career strikeouts with 656 and career wins at 50. Led area with 61 RBI. Helped Blue Jays finish third in Class 4.

C: Skylar Zentner, junior, Summit Had team-best nine home runs and 47 RBI to help the Falcons to 23-5 mark. Posted .880 slugging percentage as 19 of her 43 hits were for extra bases. Only two errors all season. Recorded 14 multi-hit games.

INF: Kayla Ulrich, senior, Sullivan Led area with .602 batting average, including eight homers and 39 RBI, both team highs. Slugging percentage of 1.148 was second in area. Had at least one hit in 27 of 33 games. Made just three errors at shortstop. Signed with Missouri State.

INF: Meghan McCutcheon, junior, Francis Howell A key cog in helping the Vikings reach the Class 5 state championship game for first time in program history. McCutcheon hit .327 with 25 RBI. Went 3-for-7 at the state tournament. Stole a team-best 19 bases in 21 attempts.

INF: Grace Molitor, sophomore, Washington Hit .412 with nine home runs and 42 RBI. The Blue Jays deadliest hitter behind Brown, she recorded an .814 slugging percentage with 19 extra-base hits in 102 at-bats. Went 3-for-3 with two homers and six RBI in a district win over Windsor.

INF: Abby Ulsas, senior, Summit Hit .495 and drove in 31 runs. Dangerous at top of batting order, stole 21 bases in 24 attempts. Began season by hitting safely in first 20 games.

Closed campaign on seven-game hit streak. Signed with St. Louis University.

OF: Danielle Blackstun, senior, Fort Zumwalt West Bound for Mizzou, Blackstun is one of the fastest players in the area, swiping 23 bases without being caught. Recorded a .768 slugging percentage. Went 4-for-5 in a 6-5 win over rival Troy on Sept. 21. Made just one error all season.

UT: Abby Carr, sophomore, Lafayette A two-way threat, Carr went 12-5 in the circle with a 1.02 ERA. She struck out 133 in 109plus innings. Tossed a no-hitter against Parkway West on Sept.

19. Allowed two earned runs or less in 15 of final 16 outings. Also batted .446.

UT: Kylie Witthaus, junior, Warrenton Helped the Warriors to a fourth-place finish in Class 4 with her pitching and hitting skills. Struck out 330 batters in 167-plus innings on the way to a 15-10 mark with a 1.42 ERA. Hit .511 with a team-best 23 RBI.

UT: Macie Hunolt, junior, Troy Went 18-7 in the circle with a 1.63 ERA. Fanned 238 batters in 159 innings. Just as deadly at the plate, drove in a teamhigh 43 runs and hit seven home runs. Verbally committed to Florida International University.

UT: Addie Frank, freshman, Oakville Had 17 doubles, second most in area, on way to a .531 batting average and a .778 slugging percentage for district finalist Tigers. Had 13 multi-hit games.

Can play all positions.