JAKE HANSEN, senior, Parkway Central

Hansen secured a trio of gold medals for the Class 1 team champion Colts. He captured an individual gold by winning the 100-yard breaststroke and was part of Central's title-winning 200 medley and 200 freestyle relay teams. Hansen also finished third in the 200 individual medley. His state final time in the breaststroke was the area's fastest and his state final time in the IM was the area's third-best.

WILL JOST, junior, Parkway Central

Jost is the only swimmer to come home from the state championships with four gold medals as he helped lead the Colts to their first team state title in 44 years. One year after a heartbreaking disqualification in the Class 1 50-yard freestyle final, Jost rebounded to win the event this year and he also won the 100 free title. He was also a key part of the Colts' winning 200 medley and 200 free relay teams.

MATTHEW JUDKINS, junior, Chaminade

Judkins took home four medals from the Class 1 state meet, including three golds. He defended his title in the 100-yard butterfly and also set a new state record in the preliminaries. He also captured the 200 individual medley championship. Judkins' third gold came when he swam the anchor leg to rally the Red Devils to the 400 freestyle relay title. He also was part of Chaminade's sixth-place 200 medley relay squad.

JD SUAREZ, senior, Kirkwood

Suarez came away with four medals from the Class 2 state meet for a third successive season for the Pioneers, whose third-place finish was the area's only team trophy in Class 2. He won the 200-yard individual medley championship and had a second-place finish in the 100 butterfly. He also helped Kirkwood's 200 medley and 400 freestyle relay teams to a pair of runner-up showings.

GRAHAM ZUCKER, senior, Clayton

Zucker was one of three Class 1 swimmers to earn two first-place finishes. He won championships in both the 200-yard freestyle and 100 backstroke finals. He picked up a third medal as part of the Greyhounds' seventh-place 400 freestyle relay squad. Zucker's state final times in both the 200 freestyle and 100 backstroke were the best in the area this season.