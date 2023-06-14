PRESTON ACHTER, senior, Priory

Achter earned his third first-place state tournament medal in as many years by winning the Class 3 doubles title this year. Achter won Class 2 singles titles in 2021 and 2022. This year he elected to play doubles in the postseason and teamed with John Varley to win the championship. Achter, who was the Post-Dispatch Scholar Athlete from Priory, will attend the United States Military Academy-West Point.

MAX CHEN, junior, Ladue

Chen was the No. 1 singles player on a Rams' team that defended its Class 2 state team championship. Chen also shined in the individual phase of the tournament, winning the Class 2 singles title in dominating fashion, losing just seven games in his four matches at state. It was Chen's third individual medal at state. He lost to Priory's Preston Achter in the singles final in 2021 and teamed with Nathan Chan to win the consolation doubles title in 2022.

TOMMY GRIESE, junior, Duchesne

One of the most dominant players in the area for three years. He has lost just four total matches in that span, three coming in the state tournament. He will have one more chance for an elusive state crown next year. Griese was 35-1 this year. He rallied to finish third in the Class 1 state singles tournament after suffering only loss of the season in the semi-finals against Cole Horton of Savannah. Griese lost in the state final the previous two years to Barstow's Richard King (2021) and to Whitfield's Danny Radke (2022).

SHAAN PATEL, freshman, John Burroughs

Patel entered high school tennis with a stellar resume in junior tennis, which included a top 10 national ranking. He showed why, finishing undefeated in singles. He won the top flight of the Metro League Tournament and capped his season with a Class 3 singles championship, winning all four state matches in straight sets. Patel helped the Bombers to a second-place finish in the Class 3 team tournament. Patel kept his undefeated record intact by winning the final two games against Trey Lambright of Pembroke Hill. Lambright led 7-5, 5-5 when the match was stopped as the Raiders clinched the team title.

ROCCO REGNIER, sophomore Eureka

Regnier entered the state tournament with a perfect record in singles. His streak reached 16 victories before losing a hard-fought match to eventual champion Shaan Patel in the second round, 6-4, 6-2. Regnier then sailed through the consolation bracket, losing just eight games in three matches to win the consolation singles title. It was the second state medal for Regnier, who was seventh in singles in 2022.

JOHN VARLEY, sophomore, Priory

Varley took over the No. 1 singles spot from two-time state champion Preston Achter. Varley showed he belonged at the top with a great regular season, which included a singles title in the prestigious Tournament of Champions, defeating eventual Class 2 singles champion Max Chen of Ladue in the final. Varley teamed with Achter in doubles in the postseason to capture the Class 3 title with a thrilling 7-5, 3-6, 10-5 win in the final over Trey Lambright and Chris Thornberry of team state champion Pembroke Hill.