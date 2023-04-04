BENJAMIN CAMERON, senior, Kirkwood A 5-foot-11 forward, Cameron combined with his brother, Alexander, to produce 58 points for the Pioneers. Benjamin finished with a team-high 16 goals and 14 assists, including a three-goal game. He had a strong postseason, scoring four goals in a five-point outburst against Parkway South, to help lead the Pioneers to the Challenge Cup semifinals.

ETHAN DEGROAT, senior, Francis Howell A 5-foot-7 speedster with exceptional skill, DeGroat formed one of Mid-States' most potent forward lines along with his younger brother, Alex. Ethan provided 24 goals with 18 assists as the Vikings posted a 14-5-2 regular season record in the ultra-competitive Municipal Conference. He had three hat tricks and four game-winning goals.

AARON HEMMER, senior, Fort Zumwalt West An offensive dynamo, the 5-foot-8 forward led the Jaguars to their first Wickenheiser Cup title. Hemmer's 31 goals and 23 assists put him among the area's scoring leaders. He scored eight goals and had three assists during Zumwalt West's postseason run, including a crucial goal against Lafayette in the Wickenheiser Cup final.

LUKE GUND, senior, SLUH The leader of one of the best back-end units in all of Mid-States, Gund was co-captain of a Jr. Billikens team that appeared in its second successive Challenge Cup championship game. The 6-foot defenseman excelled both at even strength and special teams. Gund found his offensive game in the playoffs with six points (2 goals, 4 four assists) in seven games.

THOMAS RUDER, senior, De Smet The quintessential offensive defenseman, Ruder's tape-to-tape passing skills ignited the Spartans' offense. Ruder, a 6-foot defenseman, also was strong on the back end in all three phases. He finished with eight goals and 23 assists and raised his game to another level during De Smet's postseason run with 10 points (1 goal, 9 assists) in nine games.

MAKSIM BELY, senior, SLUH One of the winningest netminders in Mid-States history, the 6-foot-1 goaltender led the Jr. Billikens to a second-place finish in the Challenge Cup. The 2022 All-Metro player of the year, Bely posted a 12-4-3 record with a .926 save percentage along with six shutouts. He is the only goalie to win the Wickenheiser Cup and Challenge Cup in consecutive years as a sophomore and junior.