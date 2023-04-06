Cassidy Benwell, junior, North

Point Grizzlies' standout capped a 27-0 season with a dominating effort in Columbia, winning with pins of 59 seconds, 30 seconds and 2:36 before posting a 9-0 major decision over Chillicothe's Yoo Lee in a Class 1 championship match at 120 pounds. She's a repeat All-Metro first-teamer.

Kendra Bliss, junior, Washington

Bliss, who earned third-team honors a year ago, pinned her way to the Class 2 title at 125 pounds, defeating Nixa's Addison Harkins in 1:28 for the title. She finished the season with a record of 49-3. All four of her state matches took less than one period.

Kate Cooper, senior, Timberland

A repeat first-teamer, Cooper capped 37-0 campaign with a 5-1 decision over Liberty KC's Sandy Breeden for Class 2 title at 105. With championship this year, she joined brother Chance as first unbeaten brother-sister state title duo in Missouri history. Signed with Lindenwood University.

Ali Haiser, senior, Marquette

After placing fourth at state as a sophomore and seeing her junior season ended by a knee injury, Haiser capped career with four first-period pins at state to cap 44-0 season. The 170-pounder was one of several key performers as Marquette finished as Class 2 team runner-up.

Madeline Haynes, sophomore, Summit

Repeat first-team selection, Haynes finished second at state for the second consecutive season, finishing as runner-up to unbeaten Sevreign Aumua of Grain Valley in the title match at 140. She finished this season 40-2 and has gone 85-3 to start her high school career.

Janiah Jones, senior, Parkway South

Jones capped Patriots career by beating Washington's Annelise Obermark by decision to capture Class 2 title at 135 pounds. She finished season 32-2, becoming South's first female state champ and its first three-time state placer. She was sixth at state as a sophomore and fifth as a junior.

Alyssa King, senior, St. Charles

After a fourth-place finish last year, King took a step forward with a runner-up finish to Mid-Buchanan's Delanie Smith in Class 1 at 125 pounds. As a junior, King rallied to win four matches after an opening-round loss at state and was a second-team All-Metro selection.

Lauren Mills, senior, Festus

A repeat first-team selection, Mills suffered dislocated elbow at state and was unable to wrestle final match in Columbia. After pinning way to title match to move to 38-1, she was unable to continue and lost by medical forfeit to Ste. Genevieve's Addison Geller at 125.

Antonia Phillips, senior, Alton

After winning the first state wrestling championship in school history as a junior at the inaugural Illinois girls tournament at 140 pounds as a junior, Phillips finished third at 145 pounds this season. Phillips, who is deaf, will continue her career at NCAA Division III Aurora (Ill.) University.

Mackenzie Pratt, sophomore, Edwardsville

Pratt, a return first-team choice, made history when she capped her 30-1 season with an Illinois state championship at 140 pounds this season. Pratt, a state runner-up at 120 as a freshman, picked up three first-period pins to go along with a 5-3 semifinal victory at state this season. Joins Noah Surtin and Luke Odom as Edwardsville's only state wrestling champions.

August Rottmann, sophomore, Highland

After placing third at 170 as a freshman last year, Rottmann (21-1) followed up on her history making career by becoming the Bulldogs' first state champion. An All-Metro second-teamer last year, Rottmann was in control throughout her state trip this season, winning by fall against Joliet Central's Nydia Martinez in the title match.

Marissa Sanabria, senior, Holt

A three-time medalist who placed sixth as a sophomore and fifth last year, Sanabria (470) finished off her high school career in style with a 6-1 victory over Belton's Savanna Franklin in the title match at 130 pounds. Sanabria will continue her wrestling career at Lindenwood University.

Rebecca Strong, senior, Marquette

Another repeat first-team honoree, Strong (44-3) finished as a state runner-up twice. This year, after pinning her way to the championship at 155, she came up short against 51-0 Haley Ward of Fort Osage in the title match. The first Mustangs girl to win a district championship, Strong will continue her career at Lindenwood University.

Caroline Ward, senior, Liberty

Ward, who earned third-team All-Metro honors last year as a junior, reached the Class 2 title match at 190 pounds. There, she lost 3-2 to Lebanon's Mariyah Brumley. Ward finished the season with a 45-2 record and advanced to this year's championship match with a pin, a major decision and a 5-1 victory.