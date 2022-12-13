FIRST TEAM

ANGELA CHEN, freshman, Ladue Chen was the No. 1 singles player on a dominant Ladue team. The Rams won the Class 2 team title, doing so in historic fashion as they did not lose a single game in defeating Fort Zumwalt South in the championship match. Chen also won the Class 2 individual singles title, also in impressive fashion. She lost only five games in her four matches at individual state, defeating 2021 runner-up Leiloni Payton of Lincoln College Prep 6-1, 6-3 in the final.

ABBY GAINES, senior, St. Joseph's Gaines closed out her stellar high school career with a pair of state titles. Gaines played No. 2 singles, losing only one match for the Angels, who won the Class 3 team championship.

Gaines also teamed with Emerey Gross to win the Class 3 doubles championship. It was the second state doubles crown for Gaines, who teamed with Ellie Choate to win in 2020. Gaines played singles at state as a freshman and junior, reaching the semifinals both seasons.

EMEREY GROSS, freshman, St. Joseph's Gross came into her high school career with an impressive resume as a junior player. She showed she would be a factor even before the season started, defeating Gaines

in a challenge match to earn the No. 1 singles spot for the Angels. She had an 18-3 record, with her only losses coming against All-Metro first-teamers Sahana Madala and Mikaela Mikulec along with the state champion from Illinois. She helped the Angels to the Class 3 title and then won the Class 3 doubles championship with Abby Gaines.

CHLOE KOONS, senior, Edwardsville Koons finished her career third on the all-time Edwardsville wins record with 155. Koons was a model of consistency as she was the Southwest Conference champion at both No. 1 singles and doubles for the last three years. She excelled in sectionals with a 15-1 record, including titles the last three years. Koons also was the first player to be named conference player of the year three times as she did not lose to a Metro East player all year. Koons closed out her career reaching the top 16 at state, a program best.

SAHANA MADALA, junior, John Burroughs Madala played No. 1 singles for a very good Bombers squad that had the misfortune of being in a loaded district with St. Joseph's, MICDS and Visitation. Madala won the singles title in that district and advanced to the Class 3 singles championship match, losing to AllMetro player of the year Khayli Buckels of Parkway

South. Madala also finished second in doubles with Ainsley Heidbreder as a freshman. Madala won the consolation title in Class 3 singles last year. Madala was the Metro League co-player of the year.

MIKAELA MIKULEC, junior, MICDS Mikulec was the No. 1 singles player for the Rams and was the Metro League co-player of the year. The southpaw had a 13-2 singles record and shined in doubles in the postseason. Mikulec and partner Rachel Li lost just one match each at state the last three years. They finished second in 2020, won the consolation title last year and lost in the Class 3 final to Emerey Gross and Abby Gaines of St. Joseph's this season. Mikulec won the No. 1 flight in singles and doubles in the Metro League tournament.