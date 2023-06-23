P: Kenton Deverman, senior, Fort Zumwalt West

Future Evansville Purple Ace went 8-0 in eight games started. Helped Jaguars win GAC South Division title and reach a Class 6 district final. Southpaw had .89 ERA in 55 innings and led team with 86 strikeouts. Only gave up eight walks.

P: Logan Geggus, senior, Edwardsville

St. Louis University signee helped Tigers to second consecutive Class 4A state title. In 12 starts, Geggus was 10-0 and had 71 strikeouts over 49 innings a year removed from an injury that only allowed him to pitch 20 innings as a junior.

C: Sean Kang, senior, Parkway Central

Signed with SIU Edwardsville. Helped Colts Class 5 district final. Posted a team-high 33 RBI with a .435 batting average. Also had team-high five triples, eight doubles. Stole five bases and only struck out four times.

INF: Brett Norfleet, senior, Francis Howell

Helped lead Vikings to Class 6A state runner-up finish. University of Missouri football and baseball signee led team with eight home runs and 44 RBI. Had .355 batting average. Starting tight end on Howell's state championship football team.

INF: Kamryn Link, senior, Gillespie

Led Miners to 32 consecutive wins before falling in sectional final. Team-best batting average (.534), on-base percentage (.628), hits (55), doubles (11), triples (2), home runs (5) and RBI (41). Went 9-1 with .88 ERA with team-high 80 strikeouts.

INF: Hayden Bates, junior, Festus

Helped Tigers to Class 5 state title, the program's first. Shortstop and conference player of the year went 9-for-23 with six RBI and two home runs in postseason. Led Tigers in batting average (.422), home runs (7) and RBI (41).

INF: Riley Iffrig, senior, Edwardsville

Tied for area lead with 51 RBI while helping Tigers capture second consecutive Class 4A state title. Power-hitting lefty batted .375 with a team-high eight home runs in 41 games. Indiana State signee had seven doubles.

OF: Kaden Peer, senior, CBC

University of Missouri signee led Cadets with 11 home runs and drove in 40 runs. Also had team high of 14 doubles and his three triples tied for team lead. Stole nine stolen bases and had .393 batting average. Only committed one error.

OF: Caeleb Copeland, senior, Edwardsville

Right fielder had 41 RBI, .400 batting average and teamhigh 10 doubles to help Tigers to second successive Class 4A state title. In state semifinal and title game, snagged five putouts, including two acrobatic plays that robbed extra-base hits.

OF: Julian Schenck, senior, John Burroughs

Helped Bombers win first state title since 2002. Posted .375 batting average with nine doubles, two home runs, team-high 28 RBI, 10 stolen bases. On the mound, posted 8-0 record with a 1.45 ERA. Second on team with 68 strikeouts.

UT: Brysen Nepute, senior, Francis Howell

Lefty was instrumental in helping Vikings finish as Class 6 runner-up. Played in outfield when not on the mound and had 16 RBI as a batter. As pitcher, posted 11-1 record with five complete games and 1.87 ERA with 80 strikeouts.

UT: Kameron Hanvey, senior, Gibault

Helped Hawks to first baseball state title since 2013 three months after leading basketball team to its first state title. On diamond, Hanvey had .405 batting average with 22 RBI, 22 stolen bases. Posted 10-3 pitching record with 44 strikeouts.