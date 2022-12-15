EMMA FAIRCHILD, senior, Westminster

A 5-foot-11 outside hitter, Fairchild helped lead Wildcats to second consecutive Class 4 state championship. Averaged 3.04 kills per set. Had 16 kills in state semifinal to help Wildcats reach title match. All-Metro third teamer as a junior.

ALYSSA FREDERKING, senior, O'Fallon

Area's assists leader with 11.17 per set. The 5-foot-9 setter helped Panthers post 32-7 record and win a Class 4A sectional title, the first in program history. Established program record with 2,006 assists in career. All-Metro third teamer as a junior.

CLAIRE MORRISSEY, junior, St. Joseph's

The 6-foot outside hitter cemented place as one of area's best attackers by averaging 4.33 kills. Also had team-high 29 aces and posted 233 digs. Committed to University of Missouri. No. 6 recruit in country for her graduating class by Prepvolleyball.com.

JULIETTE MYRICK, senior, Eureka

Myrick's versatility powered the Wildcats' offensive attack. The 6-foot right-side hitter and setter averaged 2.78 kills and 4.42 assists for a team that spent majority of season atop area rankings. Will play at the NCAA Division I level for Army West Point.

AVA ROTH, senior, Jefferson

Led Blue Jays to Class 2 state title, the first team state championship in any sport for the school. At 5-foot-6, Roth played out of position at outside hitter but still averaged 3.06 kills. Signed with Arkansas, where she'll play defensive specialist.

MAYA WITHERSPOON, sophomore, Lafayette

A powerful 5-foot-11 outside hitter, Witherspoon led talented group of Lancers hitters on the way to the Class 5 state title. Witherspoon averaged 3.20 kills while recording 180 digs. Put down 21 kills in state semifinal and then 17 in the title match.