TRENT BATTEN junior, Oakville

Batten was fourth in Missouri Water Polo with 107 goals and fifth in the area scoring race with 262 points for an Oakville team that combined this season with fellow district school Mehlville for a team known as "The Ville" that earned a MWP district quarterfinal berth and racked up 16 wins — the most for either one of the schools since Oakville notched 20 victories in 2010.

TYLER BRYANT junior, Parkway Central

Central After notching 80 goals and 192 points as an All-Metro third-team selection last spring, Bryant amped up the offense this season with 121 goals (second in Missouri Water Polo) and an area-leading 312 points to garner the MWP Dick Newman offensive player of the award nod and help the Colts win their first MWP district championship.

IAN CONWAY junior, Parkway Central

A three-time All-Metro first-team selection, Conway continues to shine as the area's top goalkeeper, highlighted by his second successive nod as the Missouri Water Polo Wil Edens defensive player of the year, an accomplishment rarely feted on a netminder. He led the area in wins (26), goals against average (5.09) and saves (280) and also finished fifth on the area assist list with 58 helpers for a Colts team that won its first MWP district championship.

BRANDON HARRIS senior, SLUH

Harris cranked up his offensive numbers for the Missouri Water Polo runner-up Junior Billikens this season. The repeat All-Metro first-team selection finished with 78 goals and 35 assists for 191 points — all improvements over last season — as he was named a first-team all-district MWP performer and was selected to the Red Conference first-team list.

CALEB JONES-senior, Lindbergh

Jones moved all the way up from the All-Metro third team last season with improved offensive totals across the board. He tallied 91 goals and 54 assists for 236 points, all top-eight finishes for a Flyers team that finished fourth in the Missouri Water Polo district tournament.

KOSTA RADOMAN senior, Parkway West

A repeat All-Metro first-team pick, Radoman followed up last season's offensive breakout with another strong campaign this spring for the Longhorns, who finished third at the Missouri Water Polo district tournament. He finished just outside the area top 10 in goals (79), assists (29) and points (187), while also tying for fifth with five game-winning goals. That output earned Radoman both MWP all-district and unanimous White Conference first-team honors.

JOE ZARRILLI senior, SLUH

Zarrilli once again was one of the area's top defensive players for the Missouri Water Polo runner-up Junior Billikens and he also was a factor on the offensive end with 150 points, nabbing both MWP all-district and unanimous Red Conference first team selections.