passed away peacefully at 93 on April 16, 2023, at home surrounded by family. Paul was preceded in death by his wife, Jane Fischer. Paul leaves behind his 3 daughters, Jill George, Susie Rodriguez and Jan Smith and many other family members. We will be celebrating Paul's life on Saturday, August 12, 2023 at Trattoria Toscana, 11686 Gravois Road, from 1 to 4 PM (open house style).