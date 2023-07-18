Jean January 13, 1936 – July 15, 2023. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Julie, Jeff (Carol) and Todd (Kirsten) Flegel; beloved grandmother of Jason, Josh, Keenan and Noah Flegel; dear sister and sister-in-law of Elaine Rothman and Sally Gorman (Ron); dear aunt and friend. She will be forever loved, and deeply missed.
Services: Visitation Thursday, July 20th 11:30 a.m. at BERGER MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 9430 Olive Blvd, followed by funeral service at 12:00 Noon. Interment New Mt. Sinai Cemetery. Memorial contributions preferred to the Harvey Kornblum Jewish Food Pantry. Visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information.
