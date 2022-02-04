 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Florence Williams

When 7 p.m. Feb. 10 • Where facebook.com/stlcolibraryHow much Free • More info slcl.org

In “Heartbreak,” Florence Williams writes about the science of heartbreak, especially her own. When her marriage ended, Williams suffered physical ailments and ended up in the hospital. She says cortisol levels rise, and a lonely person’s nervous system can feel under threat. She tried antidotes, including having electrical shocks in a lab while looking at photos of her ex-husband. She’ll talk about her book. By Jane Henderson

