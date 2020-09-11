 Skip to main content
Foot peel mask
Foot peel mask

foot peel

 “I did one of those foot peel things last night, so at least I have something to look forward to,” I texted my friends and co-workers one particular sad, sad quarantine night. “I will not send you pics.” One friend replied with a praying-hands emoji, which meant either that she was grateful I spared her or that she wanted to sneak a peek. Anyway, yes, I will spare you the details as well, but within a few days the foot peel started doing its thing. (You can Google for all kinds of pics. Or not.) Since I wasn’t leaving the house much anyway, I didn’t have to expose the public to my foot shame. A few weeks later, my feet remain baby soft. I found two pair for $17.99 on Amazon. (Valerie Schremp Hahn) 

