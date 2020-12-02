Former Bon Appétit star and St. Louis native Claire Saffitz talks about her new cookbook

“In my experience, people have a lot of anxiety about baking even more than cooking, because something goes in an oven and you can’t see the transformation happen,” Saffitz said in an interview. “There’s just so much questioning of like, ‘I hope I did it right. I hope I didn’t overfill the pan. I hope it comes out. I hope I can unmold it.’ I tried to write a book that addressed people’s anxieties.”

The simplest way to overcome the emotional torment of baking, according to Saffitz? Screw up, get over it and start over.

Which is why I felt comfortable tossing a whole pan of brownies into the trash.

“I’m vulnerable to the same pitfalls as any home baker,” Saffitz said in generous solidarity when I explained how my brownies came out formless and mushy. “I can’t even remember what I was making the other day, but I was like, ‘I know I shouldn’t be doing this,’ but I did it anyway. And of course it didn’t quite turn out the way that I wanted it to. A lot of it is kind of like a gut check, and listening to that inner voice.”

Getting there