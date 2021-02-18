Former Cardinals

Is it any wonder former outfielder and current coach Willie McGee ($85) is one of the most beloved Cardinals? McGee’s Cameo messages are low-key but heartfelt, and as the Point’s Fandango related, he is generous with his time.

In a birthday message, he connects with the recipient over family. “It’s a blessing,” he says of having some of his own children and grandchildren living with him. “It’s a blessing.”

Also giving of his time is Hall of Fame manager Tony La Russa ($150), though in a few of the videos I watched he was keen to chat about his new role with the Chicago White Sox.

“The way I heard it, 65 is the new 45,” he says in a 65th-birthday message, “so when I signed on to manage the White Sox … at 76, that means I’m 56. So I know I’ve got the energy. I know you do, too.”

Ozzie Smith ($101) seems to stick to the script, and in at least two videos he has a ready-made joke. The Wizard tells a 10-year-old fan the boy “probably would’ve flipped” if he had seen Smith play, and the Hall of Fame shortstop tells a corporate client customers “will flip” for a new product.

Hall of Fame reliever Lee Smith ($50) delivers succinct, cheery messages from what looks like an exceptionally comfortable chair.