Former dining trend-turned- fixture that might become newly, differently trendy

Long before the pandemic, Cha Cha Chow was one of three food trucks parked near Euclid and Forest Park avenues in 2011.

Last decade, food trucks went from a novelty to a booming trend to a fixture of the St. Louis dining scene. Some trucks established brick-and-mortar locations that themselves became acclaimed fixtures. Most trucks, though, have remained trucks, doing the food-truck circuit. The coronavirus pandemic changed that, sending trucks’ lunch customers to work from home and canceling large, festival-like gatherings. Several trucks — among them Cha Cha Chow, Go Gyro Go, FarmTruk and Buzz’s Hawaiian Grill — are now booking visits to residential neighborhoods, a market that could be viable even after the pandemic’s end. Meanwhile, food trucks might also gain a new audience from 9 Mile Garden, a food-truck venue slated to open July 3 near Affton. 9 Mile Garden promises a fixed location for a rotation of more than two dozen trucks for lunch and dinner, with live music and other activities to boot. IF

