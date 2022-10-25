Former Wildwood mayor dead after cycling fall

ST. LOUIS COUNTY— Wildwood’s first mayor died after falling from his bike over the weekend.

David Glaser, 65, suffered a head injury around 10 a.m. near Melrose Road and Highway T, according to St. Louis County Police, and was pronounced deceased at a hospital later that day.

Wildwood’s mayor Jim Bowlin, who’s served as mayor since 2016, said he was shocked and saddened by Glaser’s death. However, Bowlin said he’s glad the city honored Glaser with a monument along with the city’s other former mayors last year.

“He represented and typified Wildwood in terms of his commitment to identifying issues and when necessary, addressing them and ultimately getting things done for our residents,” said Bowlin.

Bowlin said Glaser will forever be remembered playing an integral part of the city’s formation in 1995.

In addition to politics, Glaser worked for the Rockwood School District from 1996 to 2009 as chief financial officer. The district sent a statement on his death:

"He will be remembered for his academic and civic contributions as a Rockwood graduate and former central office administrator, as well as an advocate for all students in his role with VICC," the statement read. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends and everyone who knew and loved him."

Flags will be at half-mast in Wildwood for the next week, Bowlin said.