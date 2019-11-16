The touring shows just keep on coming, starting with two ways to enjoy Tchaikovsky’s timeless Christmas classic. Moscow Ballet presents its “Great Russian Nutcracker” (Nov. 20-21; $32.50-$178.50), which features dancers from Russia’s top ballet companies. It gets a contemporary spin with “The Hip Hop Nutcracker” (Nov. 26; $25-$65), which includes dancers, a DJ and an appearance by hip-hop pioneer Kurtis Blow. Also on the horizon are “Cirque Dreams Holidaze” (Nov. 29-30; $25-$99), presented by Circus Flora, and the Tony Award-winning “Wicked” (Dec. 4-29; $49-$229), which spotlights the witches from “The Wizard of Oz.”
Where 527 North Grand Boulevard • More info 314-534-1111; metrotix.com