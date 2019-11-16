Hip Hop Nutcracker

A scene from "The Hip Hop Nutcracker"

Photo by Tim Norris

The touring shows just keep on coming, starting with two ways to enjoy Tchaikovsky’s timeless Christmas classic. Moscow Ballet presents its “Great Russian Nutcracker” (Nov. 20-21; $32.50-$178.50), which features dancers from Russia’s top ballet companies. It gets a contemporary spin with “The Hip Hop Nutcracker” (Nov. 26; $25-$65), which includes dancers, a DJ and an appearance by hip-hop pioneer Kurtis Blow. Also on the horizon are “Cirque Dreams Holidaze” (Nov. 29-30; $25-$99), presented by Circus Flora, and the Tony Award-winning “Wicked” (Dec. 4-29; $49-$229), which spotlights the witches from “The Wizard of Oz.”

Where 527 North Grand Boulevard • More info 314-534-1111; metrotix.com

Tags

View comments