When 8 p.m. Saturday • Where Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Boulevard • How much $18-$20 • More info ticketmaster.com
St. Louis band Foxing followed its latest album, “Nearer My God,” with a great performance on NPR’s Tiny Desk Concerts series. The 12-minute show included “Slapstick,” “Grand Paradise” and the album’s title track. “We were absolutely honored to have been asked to be a part of the Tiny Desk concert series,” the band said in a statement. “It was something all of us have watched and loved for years and honestly never thought we would have the opportunity to do.” By Kevin C. Johnson