French fur traders founded St. Louis and named it after their king, so it’s tough to escape that obvious influence. But if you want to stand somewhere, squint, and feel like you’re in France, you have several choices: St. Louis Union Station downtown was modeled after a fortress in Carcassonne. Nearby City Hall was modeled after the Hôtel de Ville, the city hall in Paris. The Lourdes Grotto at Our Lady of the Snows in Belleville is a replica of the grotto where Mary is said to have appeared before a girl in 1858. The Desloge Chapel at the old St. Louis University Hospital building is modeled after the Sainte-Chapelle in Paris.
At Bellefontaine Cemetery in St. Louis, the bronze steeple that tops the mausoleum for the Busch family is a copy of the steeple that topped Notre Dame cathedral in Paris. The steeple burned in 2019.
French settlers built homes with vertical logs in settlements dotting the rivers: see the real deal in Ste. Genevieve and at Holy Family Church in Cahokia. A replica of the early St. Charles Borromeo church stands off Main Street in St. Charles; go a little north and shop in the antiques stores along second street in Frenchtown. To let the good times roll, visit Soulard (named for French surveyor Antoine Soulard), order a hurricane or three and dream of Mardi Gras.
