If you're a fan of Frankie Valli & the Four Seasons, there's a good chance you saw the group’s story on the big screen in “Jersey Boys,” or maybe even the musical of the same name. But here's the real thing onstage at Stifel, and you don't want to miss classics such as “Can't Take My Eyes Off You,” “Walk Like a Man” and “Big Girls Don't Cry" performed by Valli himself.