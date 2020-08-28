 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Franklin County meth dealer who left behind guns, knives in Webster Groves crash gets 10 years
0 comments

Franklin County meth dealer who left behind guns, knives in Webster Groves crash gets 10 years

ST. LOUIS — The second in a pair of methamphetamine dealers from Franklin County who left behind guns, knives and drug paraphernalia in a car crash in Webster Groves last year was sentenced in federal court to 10 years in prison Friday.

Joshua Matthew Spencer, 30, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm, the U.S. Attorney's office said.

Spencer and Reanna Danielle Campbell sold meth in the St. Louis area, including Franklin and Jefferson counties, prosecutors said. While being chased by police in January 2019, the pair crashed at Interstate 44 and South Elm Street in Webster Groves, prosecutors said. Five guns were found in the vehicle, along with knives and drug paraphernalia, and two handguns were found nearby, prosecutors said.

When Spencer was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service, they found drugs and another gun, prosecutors said. Campbell was sentenced earlier this month to five years and four months in prison.

Joshua Matthew Spencer

Joshua Spencer
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports