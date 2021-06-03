Franklin Delano Roosevelt Memorial

This expansive memorial is dedicated to the memory of the 32nd president of the United States.

Dedicated on May 2, 1997, it covers more than 7 acres adjacent to the southwest side of the Tidal Basin along the Cherry Tree Walk between the Lincoln and Jefferson memorials. Through statues and quotes it traces 12 years of United States history through a sequence of four outdoor rooms, one for each of FDR's terms in office.

The monument begins with a likeness of Roosevelt riding in a car during his first inaugural speech and ends with him seated in a wheelchair.

In addition to other numerous statues and inscriptions on walls of the memorial, moving water is a symbolic component inside each of the four "rooms.”

In the first room one large water drop depicts the crash of the economy that led to the Great Depression. In the second room multiple stair-like drops pay homage to the Tennessee Valley Authority dam-building project. The drops are symbolic of the Works Project Administration and the rebuilding of America after the Great Depression. Chaotic falls at varying angles in the third room signify World War II, followed by a still pool in the final room symbolic of Roosevelt's death.

The elaborate memorial is contrary to the wish of Roosevelt. He had remarked to Supreme Court Justice Felix Frankfurter that if Congress made a monument in his honor, he would like it to be no larger than the size of his desk and positioned in front of the National Archives. Obliging this request, Congress placed a desk-sized stone and a plaque in honor of FDR in that exact location. However, years later, it was agreed a more fitting tribute was warranted and the memorial’s present-day location was selected.