Frattini, Dorothy R.

Frattini, Dorothy R. (nee Belcolore) Monday, December 26, 2022. Beloved wife of the late Ernest J. Frattini; survived by 4 sons, 6 grandchildren and many other relatives and friends. Services: Visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Friday, January 6, 8:30-10:00 a.m., then to St Mark Catholic Church for 10:30 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery.

