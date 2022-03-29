Frederick Clemens - U.S. Army

I grew up with stories of my Uncle Fred's sacrifice during World War II. My uncle was a technical sergeant in the United States Army Air Corps. He was a crew member on the Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress as a gunner. He was killed in action on May 19, 1943 in a bombing raid on Kiel, Germany.
This photo is from his wedding day with his bride Kathleen, taken in April 1943.
Judy T., Manchester, Mo.
