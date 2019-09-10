The GFPBR is the oldest and largest FREE balloon event in the country. There is no cost for admission into the Balloon Glow Friday night or Balloon Race on Saturday.
The midway will feature a wide range of activities and giveaways plus free day-long entertainment can be found on the Maryville University Main Stage and throughout the Purina Children’s Entertainment Area. Concessions, souvenirs and certain special activities will be available for purchase.
HUNGRY? THIRSTY?
Join us as early at 5 p.m. on Friday and 12 p.m. on Saturday to find your favorite spot and enjoy a picnic with friends and family. Food and beverages are available to purchase at the event but attendees are always welcome to bring their own refreshments. Please remember NO smoking and NO open flames or cooking appliances. Soft-sided coolers and cans are preferred.