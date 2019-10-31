When 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Sunday • Where Magic House, 516 South Kirkwood Road, Kirkwood; Magic House @ MADE, 5127 Delmar Boulevard • How much Free with three canned goods • More info magichouse.org
If you’re under age 14, you can get free admission to the Magic House’s two locations by bringing three canned goods per person. The food will be given to the St. Louis Area Foodbank and the Pilgrim Congregational United Church of Christ in St. Louis. Admission otherwise is $12 at the Magic House and $5 for the Magic House @ MADE. The children’s museum donated nearly 1,750 pounds of food last year, providing 1,428 meals. By Valerie Schremp Hahn