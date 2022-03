When 3-9 p.m. March 13 • Where The Lot at the Big Top, 3401 Washington Boulevard • How much Free • More info jamopresents.com

Free One Four, a celebration of 314 Day, takes place March 13 at the Lot at the Big Top in Grand Center. Performing are NandoSTL, Saint Boogie Brass Band, DJ Saylor, Emily Wallace and Spankonya. The hook on this celebration, presented by Music at the Intersection and Jamo Presents, is that it’s all free. By Kevin C. Johnson