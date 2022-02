When 9 p.m. Feb. 5 • Where Blue Strawberry, 364 North Boyle Avenue • How much Free; proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required • More info bluestrawberrystl.com

Hip-hop continues to make an imprint at Blue Strawberry with the championship round of the Fresh Produce STL Beat Battle. The monthly event is hosted by Basement Sound System and Suburban Pro Studios. Producers lay out their dopest beats tournament-style in front of the judges. By Kevin C. Johnson