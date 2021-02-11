Related to this story
In return to the veteran outfielder the Cardinals get a player to be named later or cash consideration.
St. Louis public safety Director Jimmie Edwards said about 115 inmates took control of a floor of the City Justice Center on Saturday.
Are the Cardinals finally getting serious about letting young outfielders settle spots once and for all?
Nine-time Gold Glove-winner set to come back for his 18th season with the only organization he's known.
Goold: As Cardinals face Flaherty in arbitration hearing, the real cost of MLB's system isn't only in dollars
For the Cardinals' opening day starter, his first crack at arbitration is Round 3 with a system designed and managed to control young players' salaries.
The former coach, Hugh "Pat" McVey, was sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to charges of statutory rape and sodomy.
Ronald Marr, 34, fled St. Louis in a bus and was arrested in Effingham, Illinois, authorities said. On Friday, he refused to waive extradition back to Missouri.
Johan Quezada was a Florida State League All-Star in 2019 and made his major-league debut with Miami this past September.
Friday, the state told the county it wouldn't send the vaccine after all, county officials said.