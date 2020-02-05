FRIDAY
She was 62 at the time and until then she had not faced any serious criticism about her work. That was about to change.
More than a dozen felony counts were dismissed against Marquise Henderson in a case that's over three years old. Prosecutors say they intend to refile.
Jaren J. Harvey, 18, and Julian L. Alexander, 18, each has been charged with murder in the shooting last week of Dexter Byrd, 19.
Would Betts put Los Angeles over the top? Maybe, maybe not, but acquiring him would sure make the Dodgers look formidable on paper.
COMMENT: It looks like Nolan Arenado has burned enough bridges with the Rockies management that it is inevitable he will be traded somewhere, …
It started out wet on Jan. 30, 1982, then dumped 14 inches of snow on St. Louis.
Kevin Slaten, Brian McKenna, Jeff Gordon on list of potential new hosts for 590 AM; so is Kevin Wheeler, who was laid off by competitor WXOS.
Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Derrick Nnadi paid for the adoption fees for every dog at KC Pet Project, an animal shelter in Kansas City, Missouri.
'Greatest Show on Turf' receiver becomes the latest St. Louis Rams star headed to pro football's shrine in Canton.
Julie Hayes was charged Monday in St. Louis County Circuit Court with sexual exploitation of a child and harassment.