THE SEARCH FOR BETTER SCHOOLS • Americans were warned in a report over a decade ago that a mediocre public education system was one sure way to put this nation's future in jeopardy. The "Nation at Risk" report raised the possibility that, in the absence of far-reaching education reforms, the next generation of school children could be outperformed by foreigners in academic areas in which this nation has traditionally excelled.
From the editorial page April 4, 1994
