From the editorial page Dec. 18, 1970

THE INCREDIBLE ARMY SPIES • NBC has televised a bizarre account of Army spying on civilians, ostensibly to identify anyone who might prove troublesome in the event of riot or civil disorder. The first reaction of outrage gave way to a feeling that somewhere there must be a terrible mistake. But subsequent events proven NBC all too right. Outrage is too mild a word for what has been happening. 

