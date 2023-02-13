VIRGINIA'S BILLBOARD BATTLE • When Congress first considered ways to control billboard advertising along new interstate highways, the outdoor advertising lobby protested that state's rights were being invaded. That protestation has now been tested in Vlrginia and found hypocritical. In Virginia, the billboard interests are fighting a bill to regulate commercial advertising within 500 feet of its interstate highways. The lobby contends such controls would cripple the tourist industry.
From the editorial page Feb. 14, 1958
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dan McLaughlin pleaded guilty nearly two months after leaving his post as the television play-by-play announcer for the St. Louis Cardinals.
Even parishes that appear untouched on the maps could be affected by losing a priest or combining with other parishes’ ministries.
Officials said Joshua A. Vaughn knew one of the defendants from when he worked at the state Division of Youth Services.
Whistleblower Jamie Reed, who worked at the transgender center between 2018 and 2022, said staff too freely prescribed medications and did not…
‘I want to see the kids protected,’ she says.