THE HUMAN GENOME • For the first time in the 130,000 years man has inhabited the Earth, we know what we are. This week in Washington, D.C., Washington University scientist Robert Waterston and other participants in the international public project to map the human genome will announce that they have virtually completed what they describe as a "working draft" of the blueprint of the human race.
From the editorial page June 4, 2000
