Feats of cork, crockery • Sammy Sosa ejected for using a corked bat? Say it ain't so. Alas, poor Sammy. We knew him well. The-skinny 165-pound slap hitter who came to big leagues in 1989 and who, thanks no doubt to diligent workouts and good eating, habits, muscled up into a 230-pound slugger who now has 505 career home runs.
From the editorial page June 6, 2003
Related to this story
Most Popular
Shania Twain will perform June 4 at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre as part of her "Queen of Me Tour."
Crossing the Interstate 270 bridge over the Mississippi River, it is easy to spot two stone buildings in the middle of the river. But what are they?
A woman is suing the rapper NBA YoungBoy for injuries she says she suffered when she was thrown from the stage during a 2019 concert in north …
BJC HealthCare revealed plans Wednesday afternoon to combine with the Kansas City-based St. Luke's Health System.
Over his last 15 games with the Class AAA Memphis Redbirds, Cardinals prospect Jordan Walker has batted .295 with an .878 OPS.