Feats of cork, crockery • Sammy Sosa ejected for using a corked bat? Say it ain't so. Alas, poor Sammy. We knew him well. The-skinny 165-pound slap hitter who came to big leagues in 1989 and who, thanks no doubt to diligent workouts and good eating, habits, muscled up into a 230-pound slugger who now has 505 career home runs.