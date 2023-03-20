NICARAGUA GOES TO THE U.N. • Whatever happens with Nicaragua's call for an urgent U.N. Security Council session, the Reagan administration has handed the Sandinista government a fine excuse for anti-American propaganda and for shoring up its own dictatorship. Daniel Ortega wrote to the U.N. secretary general warning of the "imminent danger" of U.S. military intervention in Central America. That, he said, "forced us to declare a state of emergency."
From the editorial page March 22, 1982
