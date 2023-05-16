CONFLICT ON THE COUNCIL • The conflict of interest rule adopted by the County Council is a public relations gesture, not an instrument that effectively would inhibit the sale of legislation by a venal councilman. It contains no penalty clause. And there is some doubt as to both the legality and practicality of its provision requiring reconsideration of matters in which an interested councilman had participated.
From the editorial page May 18, 1962
