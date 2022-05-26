MR. EISENHOWER AT BAYLOR • President Eisenhower, speaking at Baylor University’s graduation ceremony, addressed the necessity of broad international cooperation, laying out that world security cannot be achieved by arms alone. Looking abroad, the president said that a united Europe seems nearer than ever. Yet he recognized the obstacles to such unification and admitted that the goal “may still be on the far-off horizon.”
From the editorial page, May 26, 1956: Mr. Eisenhower at Baylor
