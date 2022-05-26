 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

From the editorial page, May 26, 1956: Mr. Eisenhower at Baylor

  • 0

MR. EISENHOWER AT BAYLOR • President Eisenhower, speaking at Baylor University’s graduation ceremony, addressed the necessity of broad international cooperation, laying out that world security cannot be achieved by arms alone. Looking abroad, the president said that a united Europe seems nearer than ever. Yet he recognized the obstacles to such unification and admitted that the goal “may still be on the far-off horizon.”

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News